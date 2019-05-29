HENDERSON — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Henderson girl. According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson Police Department reported Ariel Smith, 2, was taken around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday from the Henderson Village Apartment Complex. Authorities say Smith’s mother lives at that complex off of Highway 259. Henderson Police believe Smith to be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck. Authorities have identified a little girl’s father as her possible abductor. Lamarcus Smith, 41, was last seen in Henderson and is described as a black male who was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his chest and right arm. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.