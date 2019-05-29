Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday morning amid demands by congressional Democrats that he testify in public, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The DOJ announcement said Mueller would speak at 11 a.m. at the Justice Department on the “investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.”

Mueller has not spoken publicly since the investigation began and since he delivered his report.

Muller has been eager to avoid the politics swirling around his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia’s 2016 influence efforts and doesn’t want to testify publicly on Capitol Hill about his findings, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said last week.

“He doesn’t want to be public in what some people will regard as a political spectacle, I think,” Nadler said in an interview with MSNBC, confirming reports from ABC News and other outlets about House Democrats pushing back on DOJ’s offer for limited Mueller testimony.

“He’s willing to make an opening statement, but he wants to testify in private,” he said. “We think it’s important for the American people to hear from him and to hear his answers to questions about the report.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.