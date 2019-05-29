CUNEY – An investigation that began in 2017 has led to three indictments in Cherokee County. One of those indicted was the police Chief of Cuney. The investigation was of the Cuney Sweepstakes and Game Room. The investigation led to the seizure of around 150 gambling devices and around $19,000. The investigation also uncovered that Cuney Police Chief, Gregory Sinkfield,(pictured) Michael Folks, and Sabeer Nelliparamban received the earnings of the business. The three were indicted last week by the Cherokee County grand jury. All three were arrested this week and are currently free on bond.