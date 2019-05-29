CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four people in East Texas has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says search dogs led officers to a boat where Pavol Vido was hiding. Investigators said he shot himself with a handgun when confronted by police. The department helped with the manhunt for Vido. It says the 65-year-old was located about 50 yards from where officers found the car he used to drive away from the shooting scene at a plumbing company near Cleveland, Texas. Police say Vido fatally shot a woman and wounded two men before fleeing. Investigators say he later got into a gunfight with a sheriff’s deputy, and the deputy was injured.