MARSHALL – The city of Marshall has a new early warning siren that is up and in operation. It is near the Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course.The new siren replaces the old siren located near the golf course that was damaged by a lightning strike in a previous storm. There are 7 early warning sirens in the city: Washington Early Childhood, Evans Street; William B. Travis Elementary School, Carolanne Street; Oak Lawn Golf Course, Victory Drive; Key Street at Martin Street; I-20 behind I-HOP; End of Carters Ferry; and East End Boulevard North at the Marshall Police Department.