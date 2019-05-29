TYLER – In recognition of stroke awareness month, you will get the latest information on strokes at the Strokes for Stroke event in Tyler on Thursday. It starts at 5:30 at Tyler’s Willowbrook Country Club. Nurse Cindy Salem will be discussing acute stroke treatment and diagnosis. You will learn important prevention tips and how to recognize early signs of stroke. You will also hear about life after a stroke from a stroke survivor. Tickets are complimentary, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Register online at ChristusHealth.org/StrokePrevention to reserve your seat.