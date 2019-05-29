GLADEWATER – Gladewater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. He is said to have robbed the Cash Store on East Upshur Avenue on May 18th. The suspect is a black male, approximately 5’10’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing black hospital scrubs and black flip flops. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on East Upshur Avenue. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about his identity you are asked to contact the Gladewater Police Department.