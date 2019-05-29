EAST TEXAS — Severe weather moved through East Texas Wednesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, significant damage was reported in downtown Canton, along with damage elsewhere in Van Zandt County. Tornadoes were not only reported at Canton, but also near Gun Barrel City and at Quitman. A number of communities were placed under tornado warnings. All tornado warnings have expired or been canceled. Several counties remain under a tornado watch until 1:00am. They are Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood.