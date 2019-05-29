Today is Wednesday May 29, 2019
Tornadoes Strike Northern and Eastern Texas

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2019 at 6:47 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A handful of tornadoes menaced several areas of northern and eastern Texas on Wednesday, leaving scattered reports of damage but none of serious injuries. Twisters near Rockwall, Greenville and Canton to the National Weather Service between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dozens of funnel clouds that didn’t reach the ground also were reported. On the northern shore of Cedar Creek Reservoir, about 50 miles southwest of Dallas, a reported tornado caused significant damage in a lakeside subdivision. Steve Howie, emergency management coordinator for Kaufman County, says one person suffered minor injuries in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision. He also said many downed trees were making roads impassable in the area.

In north Fort Worth, severe winds caused roof damage in the Heritage Trace area. It was unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. The weather service said in a statement that strong low-level instability allowed some of the thunderstorms to become severe and that it had received numerous reports of wind damage, hail and a few tornadoes.

