EAST TEXAS — Storms swept across East Texas Wednesday afternoon, producing confirmed tornadoes in Canton, unconfirmed reports of others in several counties, and one report of minor injuries in Kaufman County. According to our news partner KETK, the first tornado hit Canton just after 3 p.m. and the second hit between 4:55-5:15 p.m. The two tornadoes left damage in their wake. No injuries have been reported. The worst of the damage occurred near the First Monday Trade Days grounds near Hwy 64 and Hwy 19, with buildings torn apart, power lines down, metal twisted into trees and tossed across roads.

Tornadoes were not only reported in Canton, but also near Gun Barrel City and Quitman.

More than 1,200 residents were said to be without electricity. Oncor crews are working to restore electricity to the area.

On Cedar Creek Reservoir, a reported tornado caused significant damage in a lakeside subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees are blocking a number of roads in the area. Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision. In Scroggins, in Franklin County, weather-watchers say several homes have been damaged by fallen trees. No injuries have been reported.