JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump responded harshly to special counsel Robert Mueller for the first time on camera Thursday morning saying, “Robert Mueller should have never been chosen" and calling him 'a true never Trumper." The president spoke to reporters as he left for a trip to Colorado a day after Muller broke more than two years of silence about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice, saying he did not have the "option" of charging the president with a crime but that "if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so." "The whole thing is a scam. It's a giant presidential harassment," Trump said. "Russia had nothing to do with getting me elected." Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

