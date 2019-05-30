HOUSTON (AP) — A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon. The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose any further details on her condition.