TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the completion of a road bond project, as well as the start of two more. According to a news release, County Road 2171, or Willingham Road, saw 2.7 miles widened and improved. A portion of CR 2171 remains closed while TxDOT replaces a bridge with a new box culvert structure. It is located just south of the Whitehouse city limits and the project is expected to take about four months. Crews completed similar improvements and paving to 0.3 miles of CR 1302. Both roads are south of Whitehouse. The Commissioners Court on Tuesday also approved the purchasing director to advertise, solicit and receive sealed bids for CR 168, from Texas Highway 155 to Farm-to-Market Road 2493 (Old Jacksonville Road).

County Engineer Frank Davis said 3.5 miles of CR 168 will be widened, the base will be reworked and the road overlaid. It also includes a culvert replacement. Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr said the project will be done in two phases, with the first part of the project focusing on the portion of road in front of Owens Elementary School, to be completed before the start of school in August. Davis said work in front of the school would include widening and restriping the road and providing better turn lanes. The second project approved included improving four roads in the Whitehouse area — CR 1296, 2123, 2125 and 2332.