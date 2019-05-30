OXON HILL, Md. (AP) – Ten spellers have been eliminated after the opening round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. There were few major surprises in the round, which included mostly words that spellers were able to piece together through their Greek and Latin roots. Several spellers who’ve made deep runs in past years remain, including Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Sohun Sukhatankar of Dallas; and Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama. Roughly a dozen spellers will advance to the prime-time finals. The winner receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.