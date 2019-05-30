TYLER — UT Tyler will graduate its first class of University Academy seniors this Saturday. Offering grades K-12, the academy is a state-funded charter school specializing in STEM education. It was founded in 2012. UT Tyler Dean Dr. Ross Sherman says increasing the number of STEM prepared students in East Texas is “critical to the economic vitality of the region.” 42 students from campuses in Tyler, Longview, and Palestine will get their diplomas, and UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell will give the commencement address.