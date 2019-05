TYLER — Morton Enterprises will be sealing cracks on Cumberland Road between Wilder Way and Paluxy Drive in Tyler on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials advise you to expect major delays, use alternate routes, and stay alert of workers in the area as they will have limited workspace. The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen issues.