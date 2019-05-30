Razvan/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Disney's CEO hinted that the company may not film future movies in Georgia in light of the state's controversial abortion law. Bob Iger, the head of the media company that owns ABC News, said that it would be "very difficult" for the company to keep filming in the state if the law goes into effect. Georgia is one of half a dozen states that have recently passed laws banning most abortions. All of the laws are on hold, pending the outcome of legal challenges. That said, Iger warned that if Georgia's law does go into effect in Georgia, the Peach State may lose Disney's presence. Iger was asked by Reuters on Wednesday if Disney would continue to film in the state if the law was implemented, and responded that it would be "very difficult to do so." "I rather doubt we will," Iger told Reuters. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully," he said. "I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there" if the law went into effect, he said, according to Reuters. Georgia has been a popular filming location in recent years thanks to the state's large tax incentives for movie studios. Two recent Disney movies that were shot partially in Georgia included the monster hits "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney is not the only studio to say it might reconsider its ties to the state in light of the abortion law changes. A Netflix official said that they may "rethink" their prospects of filming in the state if the law goes into effect. "We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there - while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia,” Sarandos said in the statement.

Disney CEO says filming in Georgia after abortion ban would be ‘very difficult’

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2019 at 3:07 pm

Razvan/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Disney's CEO hinted that the company may not film future movies in Georgia in light of the state's controversial abortion law.



Bob Iger, the head of the media company that owns ABC News, said that it would be "very difficult" for the company to keep filming in the state if the law goes into effect.



Georgia is one of half a dozen states that have recently passed laws banning most abortions. All of the laws are on hold, pending the outcome of legal challenges.



That said, Iger warned that if Georgia's law does go into effect in Georgia, the Peach State may lose Disney's presence.



Iger was asked by Reuters on Wednesday if Disney would continue to film in the state if the law was implemented, and responded that it would be "very difficult to do so."



"I rather doubt we will," Iger told Reuters.



"I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully," he said.



"I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there" if the law went into effect, he said, according to Reuters.



Georgia has been a popular filming location in recent years thanks to the state's large tax incentives for movie studios. Two recent Disney movies that were shot partially in Georgia included the monster hits "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame."



Disney is not the only studio to say it might reconsider its ties to the state in light of the abortion law changes.



A Netflix official said that they may "rethink" their prospects of filming in the state if the law goes into effect.



"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.



"Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there - while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia,” Sarandos said in the statement.

