Today is Thursday May 30, 2019
Father Won’t Be Charged “at This Time” in Henderson Abduction

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2019 at 4:19 pm
HENDERSON – Henderson police will not be charging the father of 2-year-old Ariel Smith with child abduction “at this time,” according to a statement from the department. According to our news partner KETK, the child has been placed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. In the statement, authorities say Lamarcus Smith turned himself and Ariel in and cooperated with them in an “extensive interview.” Smith was initially named a suspect in Ariel’s disappearance this week in Henderson, which prompted an Amber Alert.

