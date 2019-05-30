Trump announces 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico
Posted/updated on:
May 30, 2019 at
7:20 pm
alexsl/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico.
The president said that tariff could go up "until the illegal Immigration problem is remedied."
In a news release, the White House said the tariff could reach 25 percent by October.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
