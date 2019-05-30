Today is Thursday May 30, 2019
Trump announces 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2019 at 7:20 pm
alexsl/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico.

The president said that tariff could go up "until the illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

In a news release, the White House said the tariff could reach 25 percent by October.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

