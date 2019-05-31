ATHENS — Henderson County authorities arrest a woman in connection with reported illegal gambling. Officers raided a game room named Cowboys just north of Seven Points and a residence in Gun Barrel City said to be connected with the game room. Officials say Shelia Nell Zbleski was found to be in possession of the game room. She faces charges of organized criminal activity, possession of a gambling device and paraphernalia, and promotion and keeping a gambling place. Authorities say more arrests are expected to come in connection with this case.