TYLER — After nearly 50 years of business, the Honey Tree in Tyler is closing its doors as of 3 p.m. Friday. The health food store and café is located on Shelley Drive. According to our news partner KETK, the current owner is retiring. She says she’s looking forward to a chance to relax. Three generations have managed the business over the years. They say they want to thank the community for its support and love, and the staff for its dedication.