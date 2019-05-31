Today is Friday May 31, 2019
San Antonio Approves $10 Million in Incentives for Toyota

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2019 at 12:42 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio City Council has approved about $10 million in incentives in hopes of luring Toyota to bring a $392 million upgrade to a truck plant there. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the City Council approved the incentives on Thursday. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and his council colleagues approved the package after praising Toyota for the impact it has already had in the area.The Japanese automaker is considering all of its North American plants for the investment in production-line technology, and San Antonio officials hope it selects the plant there. The company is expected to make the decision sometime in June.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio City Council has approved about $10 million in incentives in hopes of luring Toyota to bring a $392 million upgrade to a truck plant there. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the City Council approved the incentives on Thursday. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and his council colleagues approved the package after praising Toyota for the impact it has already had in the area.The Japanese automaker is considering all of its North American plants for the investment in production-line technology, and San Antonio officials hope it selects the plant there. The company is expected to make the decision sometime in June.

