Breaking News: Big Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — A big drop for stocks today. The Dow fell 355, the Nasdaq was down 115, and the S&P dropped 37 points. All that after President Donald Trump surprised investors with tariffs on Mexican imports.

Bond yields also continued their plunge as investors scrambled into safer investments amid worries that the trade war’s multiplying fronts will hurt economic growth and corporate profits. The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 2.13% and touched its lowest level since the summer of 2017.