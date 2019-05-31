TYLER — The former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse accused of murdering multiple patients has had his trial moved to September 2020, according to judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, it is unclear what caused the trial to be delayed. His original trial was scheduled for September 23, 2019. William George Davis, 35, of Hallsville, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested in August of 2018 and is still being held in the Smith County Jail on $6.75 million bond.