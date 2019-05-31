Today is Friday May 31, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Nurse’s Murder Trial Moved to September 2020

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse accused of murdering multiple patients has had his trial moved to September 2020, according to judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, it is unclear what caused the trial to be delayed. His original trial was scheduled for September 23, 2019. William George Davis, 35, of Hallsville, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested in August of 2018 and is still being held in the Smith County Jail on $6.75 million bond.

Former Nurse’s Murder Trial Moved to September 2020

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse accused of murdering multiple patients has had his trial moved to September 2020, according to judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, it is unclear what caused the trial to be delayed. His original trial was scheduled for September 23, 2019. William George Davis, 35, of Hallsville, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested in August of 2018 and is still being held in the Smith County Jail on $6.75 million bond.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement