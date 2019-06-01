EL PASO (AP) – Border officials in Texas say a group of 116 Africans was arrested Thursday after wading through the Rio Grande to enter the United States. The migrants were from Angola, Cameroon, and other African nations and include families with children and young people who were not with relatives. This was the first large group that agents in the Del Rio sector have arrested, although big groups have been showing up every day in other areas of the southern border. Agents have encountered 182 large groups, or those with more than 100 people, since October. It’s unclear if the migrants in Texas were seeking asylum, and the agency is still processing them.