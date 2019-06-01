Today is Saturday June 01, 2019
Dallas Police Kill Dog that Attacked and Injured 2 People

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked and seriously injured two people. Police spokesman DeMarquis Black says officers responded to emergency calls Saturday morning about “several” dogs that were attacking people. When they arrived, an officer shot and killed one of the dogs. Black says another dog was injured and a third was detained. The injured people, who were not immediately identified, were transported to a hospital. It was not immediately clear what their status was.

