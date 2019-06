TYLER — Vortex Companies will be relining a large drainage pipe under Cumberland Road just west of Cherokee Trail in Tyler Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. City officials advise you to expect major delays and use alternate routes. You’re also asked to stay alert of workers in the area, as they will have limited workspace, and to obey all posted construction signage. This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen issues.