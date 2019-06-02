TYLER — Thanks to the work of the Tyler Area Partnership 4 Education, Tyler and Smith County have joined the Start Smart Texas network, a statewide movement to increase early reading proficiency. That’s according to a news release from the United Way of Smith County. The United Way’s Nan Moore says each community in the network has committed to targeting early literacy as an urgent priority. According to the news release, national tests show that more than half of all Texas fourth graders — many of whom are from low-income families — are not reading proficiently.

Start Smart Texas is a partnership between the United Ways of Texas and Texas PBS. Visit https://startsmarttexas.org for more information. Go to https://www.tylerareapartnership4education.org to learn more about the Tyler Area Partnership 4 Education. Visit https://texaspbs.org for more information about Texas PBS.