TYLER — Here’s a look at work planned in TxDOT’s Tyler District for the week of June 3. Weather conditions or other unforeseen issues could change these work schedules. In Tyler, night work to place the final surface is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway Turn Lane Project at Grande Boulevard. Night work is also being conducted on Rice Road. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays during this work. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/030-2019.html for a complete rundown.