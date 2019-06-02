WINNSBORO — For the Howell family, a fresh start in the Piney Woods sounded better the more they began to imagine the idea. “We lived down south during Harvey (Hurricane Harvey) and we lived through, and we lost a lot from it,” Amanda Billingsley-Howell told our news partner KETK. But just 20 days after they signed the dotted line to buy their new home in Winnsboro, an EF-2 tornado swept through their town and ripped apart a portion of their home. However, the Howell family has a guardian angel in the form of a friend who formed a GoFundMe page to help offset financial costs. You can click here if you’d like to help this family get back on its feet.