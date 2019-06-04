SMITH COUNTY — Authorities have identified a 14-year-old who was struck and killed by a boat while swimming at Lake Palestine Sunday evening, and a GoFundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. According to our news partner KETK, Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The boat left the scene before officials arrived. Jeffery Hampton, 31, of Flint, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was booked into the Smith County Jail with bond set at $750,000. Officials took blood to be sent off for a toxicology report. Hampton has previous convictions for DWI and drug possession. He was caught after deputies received a tip from a witness. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/carlos-bermejo-hernandez for more information.