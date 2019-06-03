Today is Monday June 03, 2019
1 Killed, 3 Hurt after Shooting at Dallas Car Wash

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2019 at 7:13 am
DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say one person was killed and three others wounded after a shooting at a car wash late Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened at Jim’s Car Wash in south Dallas. Police say 56-year-old Sheila Sanders died in the shooting, and three men were shot and wounded. Police say the wounded men are in stable condition. Authorities say a fifth person was apparently trampled by a crowd and also injured. Police say no arrests have been made. Earlier this year, the city’s Board of Adjustment voted to declare that the car wash has an “adverse effect” on nearby properties — a decision that could eventually shut it down. The Dallas Morning News reports the 24-hour, self-service car wash has long been blamed for crime in the area.

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say one person was killed and three others wounded after a shooting at a car wash late Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened at Jim’s Car Wash in south Dallas. Police say 56-year-old Sheila Sanders died in the shooting, and three men were shot and wounded. Police say the wounded men are in stable condition. Authorities say a fifth person was apparently trampled by a crowd and also injured. Police say no arrests have been made. Earlier this year, the city’s Board of Adjustment voted to declare that the car wash has an “adverse effect” on nearby properties — a decision that could eventually shut it down. The Dallas Morning News reports the 24-hour, self-service car wash has long been blamed for crime in the area.

