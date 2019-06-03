L-R Anthony Russo, Joe Russo/ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed four Marvel blockbusters, including the most recent, Avengers: Endgame, are adapting the popular card-based adventure game Magic: The Gathering into an animated series for Netflix.

ABC Radio has learned that the pair will produce the project along with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, both of which publish the game. Henry Gilroy of Star Wars: Rebels fame, along with Jose Molina will executive produce and co-write the series.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” said Joe and Anthony Russo in a statement.

The Russos will, oversee the creation of an all-new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, the heroes and villains of the Magic game.

Created in 1993, the table-top game has a worldwide following. It’s been translated into 11 languages and has fans in 70 countries.

