LONGVIEW – LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center is celebrating its 13th season of performances with “The Next Big Thing” season of events for 2019 and 2020. The season kicks off October 5 with Chonda Pierce, a comedian on her Still Laughing tour. Other highlights include the Vienna Boys Choir November 23 and “SpongeBob the Musical” January 23. Season ticket holder renewals begin July 8, new season ticket package sales start July 22, and individual show tickets go on sale Aug. 6. You can go to http://www.BelcherCenter.com to learn more.