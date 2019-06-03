CHAPEL HILL — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is hosting a second public workshop regarding the proposed extension of Toll 49 from State Highway 110 to U.S. Highway 271. The workshop is set for Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill High School. You’ll have the opportunity to provide input regarding six proposed route options, learn more about the evaluation process, ask questions, and leave comments. No formal presentation is planned. Attendees may come and go at their own convenience. You can visit http://www.netrma.org/projects/segment-6 for more information.