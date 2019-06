LONGVIEW — Improvements are on the way for several neighborhood parks in Longview, and a meeting is set for Tuesday evening as officials seek feedback. The Lois Jackson Park community meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene on H.G. Mosley Parkway. It’s just one in a series of community meetings on the bond-funded park improvements. You can check the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for more information.