TYLER — A Tyler man has been booked into the Smith County Jail following a stand-off with police. According to Tyler Police, officers responded to a home on Stagecoach around 7:30 Monday evening for a welfare check. Family members told officials the man, later identified as Jesse Glynn Adams, 53, was off his medication and intoxicated. Officers approached the backyard where Adams was located when he fired several rounds at them. The officers took cover and called for assistance. The brief stand-off ended when Adams placed his weapon on the ground and put his hands up. Adams has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported. Bond was set at $4,000,000.