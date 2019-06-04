Chesnot/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s the end of iTunes — at least as we know it.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that its iTunes app, a game-changer when it was introduced in 2001, will be replaced with three new entertainment apps aimed at simplifying and improving the way Mac users discover and enjoy their favorite music, TV shows, movies and podcasts.

With the release of macOS Catalina, Apple’s newest operating system for Mac computers, iTunes will transition to dedicated apps for Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts. Mac users can access the iTunes Music Store within the Music app, and buy movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app. Purchases and libraries, including those previously purchased, will be maintained in each app, respectively.

iPhone users can still access the iTunes Store to purchase and download music, and visit the iTunes Store app for iOS to buy or rent movies and TV shows, as well as in the Apple TV app.

If you’re a Windows user, there won’t be any changes to how you use iTunes.

A launch date for macOS Catalina, as well the Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcast apps, has yet to be revealed.

