ATHENS — The driver in a deadly Athens ISD bus crash has been indicted in Henderson County. According to our news partner KETK, John Stevens, 78, is facing charges of criminal negligent homicide, and injury to a child. The school bus he was driving was hit by a Union Pacific train on January 25 at the railroad crossing at Cream Level Road. The train pushed the bus to the next crossing at Murchison Street. The crash killed Christopher Bonilla, 13, after he was thrown from the bus. The accident also injured Joselyne Torres, 9. The Athens Police Department released a report on February 11 stating Stevens did stop before driving onto the tracks, in accordance with state law.

The report was forwarded to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office. The railroad crossing where the collision occurred has no automated arms or warning lights to warn of oncoming trains, but only warning signs. Stevens was booked into jail by Athens PD on June 3, and released on bond later that day.