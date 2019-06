Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — A big jump for stocks today. The Dow rose 512, the Nasdaq was up 194, and the S&P increased by 59 points. All that after the Fed signaled it could cut interest rates if U.S. trade conflicts slow the economy.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s foreign minister said he expects his country to make a trade deal with the U.S. and avoid tariffs. Apple gained 3.7% and Microsoft rose 2.8%. Nvidia added 6.9% as chipmakers posted some of the strongest gains.