RIP iTunes: Apple says your music is safe

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2019 at 3:35 pm

Chesnot/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- When Apple announced that it would kill iTunes, music aficionados, who have perhaps already been burned by MySpace losing 12 years of music, worried.



What about non-Apple music?



For now, the answer seems to be relax: your songs are safe.



"Users will have access to their entire music library, whether they downloaded the songs, purchased them or ripped them from a CD," Apple said in a press release.



When Apple releases its new operating system this fall, iTunes will split into three separate media streaming apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV. (The new MacOS, Catalina, will be available this fall as a free software update).



Apple says the the new Music app for Mac is "lightning fast, fun and easy to use." It will have over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos. The iTunes Music Store is still there should you want to buy music.



