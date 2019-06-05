Today is Wednesday June 05, 2019
Church says Cardinal Addressed Abuse ‘Swiftly’

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2019 at 4:30 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Representatives of a top leader of the U.S. Catholic Church say he acted “swiftly and justly” to the allegations made by a woman who claims his former deputy lured her into a sexual relationship. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston issued a statement Tuesday in response to an Associated Press investigation of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who is leading the U.S. church’s response to its sex abuse scandal. Laura Pontikes accuses DiNardo of not fulfilling the archdiocese’s promises to prevent Monsignor Frank Rossi from being a pastor or counseling women after engaging in a sexual relationship with her. Instead, DiNardo allowed Rossi to go to a parish in rural east Texas under another diocese. The statement from church officials says DiNardo agreed not to reassign Rossi in his archdiocese.

