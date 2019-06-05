bigtunaonline/iStock(ST. LOUIS) -- An 11-month-old girl died in Missouri after she was locked in a hot car for about 15 hours, according to police. The baby was found Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson told ABC News. The car had been left outside a home in Calverton Park, about 14 miles outside of St. Louis. The temperature climbed to 79 degrees in St. Louis that day. No arrests have been made, Robertson said, however police spoke with two undisclosed persons of interest. Police are working with the St. Louis County prosecutor's office as the ongoing investigation moves forward, he said. Hot car deaths reached a record level last year with at least 52 children killed, from California to Tennessee to Mississippi, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. Click here for a list of hot car safety tips. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

11-month-old girl dies after being locked in hot car for 15 hours: Police

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2019 at 10:28 am

