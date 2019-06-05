LONGVIEW — MooneyMAX Aviation Maintenance and “Right Seat Ready!” will be conducting an educational conference on aviation maintenance and flying Thursday through Sunday at East Texas Regional Airport and Longview’s Hilton Garden Inn. For non-pilots who travel as passengers, there’ll be a two-day clinic. Topics include safety, what to do should the pilot become incapacitated, ways to help the pilot in emergency situations, and ways to prevent emergencies before they happen. The conference is open to the public, and you can get more information on the ktbb.com Calendar of Events.