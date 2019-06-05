KILGORE — Romeo Pinkerton, the man convicted of killing five people at a Kilgore KFC in 1983, has again been denied parole. Pinkerton was convicted of abducting the victims from the restaurant, driving them to a remote oilfield in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to our news partner KETK, a second person, Darnell Hartsfield, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence. For over 20 years the case went unsolved, until Pinkerton pleaded guilty in 2007. He was sentenced to five life terms. Pinkerton became eligible for parole in April 2014, but was denied back then as well.