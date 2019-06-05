Today is Wednesday June 05, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kilgore KFC Killer Again Denied Parole

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2019 at 11:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Romeo Pinkerton, the man convicted of killing five people at a Kilgore KFC in 1983, has again been denied parole. Pinkerton was convicted of abducting the victims from the restaurant, driving them to a remote oilfield in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to our news partner KETK, a second person, Darnell Hartsfield, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence. For over 20 years the case went unsolved, until Pinkerton pleaded guilty in 2007. He was sentenced to five life terms. Pinkerton became eligible for parole in April 2014, but was denied back then as well.

Kilgore KFC Killer Again Denied Parole

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2019 at 11:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Romeo Pinkerton, the man convicted of killing five people at a Kilgore KFC in 1983, has again been denied parole. Pinkerton was convicted of abducting the victims from the restaurant, driving them to a remote oilfield in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to our news partner KETK, a second person, Darnell Hartsfield, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence. For over 20 years the case went unsolved, until Pinkerton pleaded guilty in 2007. He was sentenced to five life terms. Pinkerton became eligible for parole in April 2014, but was denied back then as well.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement