TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been receiving a large number of criminal mischief reports in the southwest portion of the county, dating to May 14. Officials also say Tyler police are getting lots of similar reports. The sheriff’s office reports 12 incidents on May 17 alone. Whoever’s responsible appears to be using a BB gun to shoot at vehicle windows — mainly on parked vehicles, though one moving vehicle has been hit. Also, one parked patrol vehicle was struck and temporarily put out of commission. Lately, businesses along Highway 155 are being targeted too. In at least two instances, a dark-colored vehicle was implicated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.