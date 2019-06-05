ABC(NEW YORK) — Movie and TV star, game show host and Emmy-winning President Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin will be on the hot seat this summer, as the next celeb to be “honored” with a Comedy Central Roast.

In the announcement, Baldwin noted sarcastically, “Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting Saturday Night Live 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.”

The special will be filmed in New York City in the near future, and will air on Comedy Central on a later date.

“Alec Baldwin has done so many great things, it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he’d rather forget,” said Comedy Central exec Jonas Larsen in a statement.

Previous roastees included Justin Bieber, Rob Lowe, William Shatner, and a pre-presidential Donald Trump.

Last year’s honoree was Bruce Willis, who was flamed by Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, Edward Norton, Dennis Rodman, Lil Rel Howery, Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore, and his former Moonlighting co-star Cybil Shepherd, among others.

