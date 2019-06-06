TYLER — The Tyler Police Department announced Thursday that due to ongoing safety concerns and complaints about the operation of golf carts on public roadways, officers will now begin issuing citations for anyone not meeting the legal requirements when operation a golf cart on a public roadway within city limits. The Texas Transportation Code (section 502.001) defines a golf cart as a motor vehicle. The legal requirements for motor vehicles apply to the use of a golf cart on a public roadway and requires the operator be a licensed driver and obey all traffic laws. The Texas Transportation Code (section 551.404) does allow for the operation of golf carts in certain municipalities or counties. However, the City of Tyler has not authorized the use of golf carts, with the required equipment, under this statue.