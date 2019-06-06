Today is Thursday June 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

ABC’s Robin Roberts honored at NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2019 at 9:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts has known struggle in her life, but she has proven that it's possible to persevere when one keeps faith.

Her example is one that  has inspired many, and on Wednesday night at NBA Finals Game 3, Roberts was recognized as this year's recipient of the Sager Strong Award. The honor, named for the late sports reporter Craig Sager, is awarded to a person "who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace."

Roberts expressed her thoughts about the honor during Wednesday's pregame show. Watch the video below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

ABC’s Robin Roberts honored at NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2019 at 9:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts has known struggle in her life, but she has proven that it's possible to persevere when one keeps faith.

Her example is one that  has inspired many, and on Wednesday night at NBA Finals Game 3, Roberts was recognized as this year's recipient of the Sager Strong Award. The honor, named for the late sports reporter Craig Sager, is awarded to a person "who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace."

Roberts expressed her thoughts about the honor during Wednesday's pregame show. Watch the video below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement