Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts has known struggle in her life, but she has proven that it's possible to persevere when one keeps faith.

Her example is one that has inspired many, and on Wednesday night at NBA Finals Game 3, Roberts was recognized as this year’s recipient of the Sager Strong Award. The honor, named for the late sports reporter Craig Sager, is awarded to a person “who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.”

Roberts expressed her thoughts about the honor during Wednesday’s pregame show. Watch the video below:

